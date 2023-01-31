EN
    Kazakhstan to launch new Astana-Chelyabinsk route

    ASTANA. KAZINFORM The Kazakh Civil Aviation Committee and aviation authorities of Russia agreed on opening direct regular flights en route Astana-Chelyabinsk, Kazinform refers to the Committee’s Telegram Channel.

    Thus, Qazaq Air will start operating Astana-Chelyabinsk flights on February 13 three times a week on Mondays, Wednesdays, and Fridays on De-Havilland Dash 8- Q400 aircraft.

    An increase in air service between Kazakhstan and Russia is expected to contribute to the further development of trade and economic, investment, tourist, and cultural cooperation.

    Check airline tickets online on the air company’s official website.


