Kazakhstan to launch new child health promotion program

ASTANA. KAZINFORM Kazakhstan is going to launch a new child health promotion program named Bala Aman, according to Minister of Healthcare and Social Development Tamara Duissenova. From September through December 2016, the program will be piloted at the schools of Astana and Almaty cities, she said.

"Schools must be actively involved in child health improvement activities. For this reason, the Ministry and public institutions have drafted a new program named Bala Aman. This is a web resource covering four important areas," noted the Minister.



The first area is demonstration of a set of physical exercises for primary school students, which they can do during lessons or breaks. The second area contains activities on a correct posture formation. The third area focuses on healthy eating principles. And the last area is teaching the children how to render first medical aid at school in case of need.



Since January 1, 2017 the program will be implemented at all schools of Kazakhstan, the Minister noted.