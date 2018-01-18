Kazakhstan to launch new international flights in 2018

ASTANA. KAZINFORM Several international flights will be launched in Kazakhstan in 2018, Kazinform correspondent cites the Civil Aviation Committee of the Kazakh Ministry of Investment and Development.

"In 2018, Kazakhstan's airlines plan to launch regular flight routes linking Astana - Tyumen, Astana - Krasnodar, Astana - Vilnius, Astana - Milan, Astana - Tomsk, Astana - Chelyabinsk, Astana - Sochi, Astana - Batumi, and Astana - Dushanbe. In 2018, foreign airlines (Air Baltic, Emirates, Fly Dubai, Aeroflot, Angara) plan to launch regular flights Riga - Almaty, Dubai - Almaty, Dubai - Aktau, Moscow - Kyzylorda, Krasnoyarsk - Almaty. Besides, Finnair will resume Astana-Helsinki flights," the committee's statement reads.

It is noted that the growing competition between the carriers is the main reason for the change of flights in Kazakhstan. "In 2017, 10 new international routes of foreign carriers (Finn Air, LOT Polish Airlines, Wizz Air, Air China) to Warsaw, Budapest, Helsinki, Beijing, Batumi, and Kazakhstan's airlines to Xian, Kiev, Minvody, Yerevan, and New Delhi. In addition, 20 flights a week were added to each of the current 11 destinations to Bishkek, Istanbul, Beijing, London, Seoul, Novosibirsk, Yekaterinburg, Omsk, St. Petersburg, Tashkent, and Tbilisi," the committee said.



The Civil Aviation Committee also stated that the changes in KLM's program of flights to Astana and Almaty were caused by economic factors and high competition between other carriers such as Aeroflot, UIA, Belavia, and WizzAir, making flights uneconomic with high expenses and average 90-percent payload in summer.