Kazakhstan to launch new Nur-Sultan- Yekaterinburg flight

NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM QAZAQ AIR air carrier will perform a new flight en route Nur-Sultan-Yekaterinburg starting from December 27, 2021, the company’s press service reports.

It will fly twice a week on Mondays and Thursdays. The flight tickets are available now. The ticket price stands at KZT 49,438.

All passengers arriving in Kazakhstan should present negative PCR tests made within 72 hours before travel, the company’s press service reports.