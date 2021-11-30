EN
Trends:
TV AND RADIO COMPLEX OF THE PRESIDENT OF THE RK
  • kz
  • qz
  • ру
  • en
  • 中文
  • ўз
  • ق ز
    • World News
    Incidents
    Kazakhstan
    Politics
    Analytics
    Economy
    About us
    About agency Contacts Advertisement Partners Photo Site map Tags
    15:30, 30 November 2021 | GMT +6

    Kazakhstan to launch new Nur-Sultan- Yekaterinburg flight

    None
    None
    NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM QAZAQ AIR air carrier will perform a new flight en route Nur-Sultan-Yekaterinburg starting from December 27, 2021, the company’s press service reports.

    It will fly twice a week on Mondays and Thursdays. The flight tickets are available now. The ticket price stands at KZT 49,438.

    All passengers arriving in Kazakhstan should present negative PCR tests made within 72 hours before travel, the company’s press service reports.


    Tags:
    Russia Tourism Kazakhstan Transport Coronavirus Tourism and Sport
    Currently reading
    More news in our Telegram channel!