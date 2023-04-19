EN
Trends:
TV AND RADIO COMPLEX OF THE PRESIDENT OF THE RK
  • kz
  • qz
  • ру
  • en
  • 中文
  • ўз
  • ق ز
    • World News
    Incidents
    Kazakhstan
    Politics
    Analytics
    Economy
    About us
    About agency Contacts Advertisement Partners Photo Site map Tags
    15:58, 19 April 2023 | GMT +6

    Kazakhstan to launch one-stop citizens reception center

    None
    ASTANA. KAZINFORM – Kazakhstan is to launch a one-stop citizens reception center aiming at direct communication of first heads of central government bodies and citizens, Kazakh President Kassym-Jomart Tokayev, told today’s expanded meeting of the Government, Kazinform correspondent reports.

    «Today, the (President’s) Administration and the Government are planning to launch a one-stop citizens reception center, setting a standard of direct communication of first heads of central government bodies and citizens. The same on-the-spot work should be done by akims (governors),» said Tokayev.

    According to him, it is the government which should ensure quality top-down communication with the population, with the Presidential Administration responsible for methods and control are in place.

    The President pointed to the akims’ inability to assess risks in due time as well as act responsibly.

    Since the beginning of 2023, the Presidential Administration’s public reception office has received 811 people from almost all regions, of that 730 were received out of schedule. The number of communications from citizens addressed to the President has doubled over the past three years.


    Tags:
    Kazakhstan Government of Kazakhstan President of Kazakhstan President
    Currently reading
    More news in our Telegram channel!