EN
Trends:
TV AND RADIO COMPLEX OF THE PRESIDENT OF THE RK
  • kz
  • qz
  • ру
  • en
  • 中文
  • ўз
  • ق ز
    • World News
    Incidents
    Kazakhstan
    Politics
    Analytics
    Economy
    About us
    About agency Contacts Advertisement Partners Photo Site map Tags
    16:52, 01 February 2023 | GMT +6

    Kazakhstan to launch polyethylene production

    None
    ASTANA. KAZINFORM «This year Kazakhstan plans to produce 515,000 tons of petrochemical products,» Energy Minister Bolat Akchulakov told the Ministry’s extended board sitting.

    Construction of a butadiene production complex worth 900 million dollars started for further industry development.

    He added as part of the polyethylene project the issue concerning the financing of a gas buster plant to process 9 billion cubic meters of gas will be settled in 2023. Besides, there was started design engineering of a polyethylene production complex with a capacity of 1,250,000 tons a year.


    Photo from open sources
    Tags:
    Energy Government of Kazakhstan Government
    Currently reading
    More news in our Telegram channel!