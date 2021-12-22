Kazakhstan to launch polypropylene plant in 2022

NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM «Kazakhstan will launch the plant polypropylene with a capacity of 500,000 tons a year in 2022,» Energy Minister Magzum Mirzagaliyev said at today’s Government meeting.

Besides, the octane-boosting additives plant with a capacity of 57,000 tons and polypropylene plant with a capacity of 81,000 tons in Shymkent were put into service. The polypropylene plant with a capacity of 500,000 tons (KPI, Atyrau region) is expected to be launched next year.

Besides, a number of large projects will be developed in petrochemical industry. He noted that this May an Agreement was signed on the joint implementation of the butadiene project with TATNEFT as a strategic partner. The feasibility study of the project is being developed.

«The implementation of these projects will allow attracting about USD 8.6 bln of investments to the economy of Kazakhstan,» resumed Magzum Mirzagaliyev.