Kazakhstan to launch project to promote youth journalism

ASTANA. KAZINFORM The Foundation of the First President of Kazakhstan jointly with the republican headquarters of youth labour unions launch a new project Jas Qalam aimed at promoting youth journalism, the foundation's official website reads.

Well-known journalists of the country's mass media will hold master classes at regional forums for young journalists and student journalists. The project is purposed to develop the country's journalism.



The forums will take place on September 11 in Taraz, September 16 in Almaty, September 25 in Semey and October 5 in Astana bringing together young people aged 14-29.



The project is aimed at training above 500 young journalists, following their advances and rendering them mentoring support in the future.



The project invites all young journalists and those willing to become journalists to take part in it.