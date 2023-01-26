Kazakhstan to launch spacecraft assembly and test facility

ASTANA. KAZINFORM – The Board meeting of the Digital Development and Aerospace Industry of Kazakhstan took place today, Kazinform correspondent reports.

During the meeting, Aidyn Aimbetov, Chairman of Kazakhstan Garish Sapary, announced the enterprise’s accomplishments over the past years.

Launched 17 years ago, Kazakhstan Garish Sapary is now the country’s Earth remote sensing and high-precision satellite navigation operator.

«The space system of Earth remote sensing, ground space infrastructure at the National Space Center were created and in operation. Three satellites KazEOSat 1; KazEOSat 2; KazSTSat are run from the control centers at the National Space Center,» said Aimbetov.

The enterprise also provides round-the-clock monitoring via remote sensing of the territory of Kazakhstan. Geoportals for government bodies of the country were created and are operational.

He added that a spacecraft assembly and test facility is to be launched in the country.

Фото: ru.wikipedia.org

