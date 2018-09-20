Kazakhstan to launch the largest solar power station in Central Asia

KARAGANDA. KAZINFORM Constriction of the solar power station will complete soon in Saran town of Karaganda region. The largest station in Central Asia will be launched at the close of this November, Kazinform reports.

The 100 MW solar power station will start operating at its full capacity next year. Currently there are 150 people working at its construction site. 20 people will work at the solar plant in the future.



Two more similar projects are being implemented in the region. A 50 MW solar power station is being installed at Gulshat village, Balkhash city. It is the first project realized there under the green economy transition concept. Construction of the third solar station will come to an end next summer in Agadyr, Karaganda region.