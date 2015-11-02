EN
    18:04, 02 November 2015

    Kazakhstan to launch unified database of orphaned children in 2017

    ASTANA. KAZINFORM In 2017 Kazakhstan will have a unified database of orphaned children, member of the National Commission for Women's Affairs, Family and Demographic Policy, Director of ‘Bauyrzhan' Charity Fund Zhuldyz Omarbekova told a press conference in Astana today.

    According to her, the test version of the project has already been launched in Astana. The novelty is expected to simplify adoption process, she added.

