Kazakhstan to launch up to 300 agricultural investment projects this year

A meeting of the Investment Staff under the chairmanship of deputy Prime Minister Roman Sklyar discussing measures to attract investments and realization of new investment projects took place, Kazinform cites primeminister.kz.

In his report, Baglan Bekbauov, vice minister of agriculture, noted that this year 322 projects to the tune of over KZT444bn creating around 5.3 thousand jobs are slated for realization in the sphere of agro-industrial complex. So far, 115 projects worth KZT130bn with the creation of 1.7 thousand new jobs have been launched.

It was also noted that the 2023-26 pool envisages the realization of 877 investment projects to the tune of KZT2.7trl with the creation of around 36 thousand jobs.

The meeting also focused on the implementation of major projects with the participation of foreign investors.

According to Nazira Nurbayeva, deputy foreign minister, the total pool of strategic investment projects developed within the Task Force at Kazakh Invest (jointly with the AIFC) includes 70 projects worth over $13bn.

Following the meeting, Sklyar gave the interested government bodies a number of instructions and pointed out the importance of timely realization of all the investment projects planned.