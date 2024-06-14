Kazakhstan to legislate status of regional children’s ombudsmen

The law on the rights of women and the safety of children will come into force on June 16 in Kazakhstan. It provides for legislating the status of regional children’s ombudsmen, Kazinform News Agency reports.

Regional children’s ombudsmen have been serving in Kazakhstan since 2022 in 20 regions of Kazakhstan.

Regional ombudsmen coordinate cooperation between departments, monitor each case of violation of children’s rights, and join the commission for the protection of the rights of children in their respective regions. The establishment of the institution of regional children’s ombudsmen is an important move to strengthen the children’s protection system, deputy chairman of the children’s rights protection committee Yulia Ovechkina said.

Regional ombudsmen coordinate activities and establish cooperation between the 111 contact center and state and public institutions.