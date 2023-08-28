Kazakhstan to limit coal export right

ASTANA. KAZINFORM – The Kazakh Ministry of Industry and Infrastructure Development works on pushing for an order limiting the right to export coal, Kazinform correspondent reports.

«This September, we’re to push for an order giving the right to export coal only to relevant subjects, that is, enterprises that were previously involved in coal production, their subsidiaries, and companies that were involved in coal enrichment,» said Turar Zholmagambetov, deputy chairman of the industrial development committee of the Industry and Infrastructure Development of Kazakhstan.

The order is to restrict the right of those enterprises seeking to make money out of a greater the price margin, he added.

He went on to say that last year due to the sanctions against Russia there was a rise in coal prices in the country ahead of the heating season.

The country also adopted an order restricting the export of coal by road.