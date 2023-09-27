Kazakhstan to look at Israeli agricultural technologies, water resources management practices

Prospects for applying the Israeli experience in the development of agro-industrial complex and water resources management were discussed during a meeting of Kazah Prime Minister Alikhan Smailov and Michael Roee, Chairman of the Israel-Kazakhstan Chamber of Commerce and Industry, Kazinform cites primeminister.kz.

The meeting discussed in detail the issues of increasing the irrigation efficiency, water saving, implementation of modern technologies of drip irrigation, development of agricultural science, as well as the application of new approaches in animal, milk, and poultry production.

Smailov pointed out that the Kazakh government attaches great importance to expanding partnership and strengthening mutually beneficial multifaceted relations with Israel. In particular, the country’s remarkable achievements in agriculture are of interest.

We’re open to studying Israeli technologies and ready to attract them to give an impetus to the development of the agro-industrial complex. Irrigation and water saving are of high relevance. We seek to increase the efficiency of the funds the country invests to reach concrete results, said the Kazakh PM.

For his part, Michael Roee stressed that Kazakhstan has the potential to fully cover the needs of domestic market and make a significant contribution to global food security while using comprehensive approaches to the development of agro-industrial complex.

He offered to provide comprehensive assistance in applying Israeli agricultural technologies and water resources practices as part of the implementation of the Kazakh Head of State’s address in the field of agriculture.