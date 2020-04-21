Kazakhstan to make 11,000 km of roads payable

NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM «Kazakhstan plans to make 11,000 km of roads payable,» Deputy Prime Minister of Kazakhstan Roman Sklyar said.

«Kazakhstan proceeded to realization of the second phase of the Nurly Zher infrastructure development program. KZT 5.5 tn will be allocated to have it fulfilled. Unprecedented 2,600 km of roads will be put into service the countrywide. It is planned to make 11,000 km of roads in Kazakhstan payable to channel means released for the development of other important projects,» he told the Government meeting.