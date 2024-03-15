Kazakhstan to make its own contribution to coop btw Turkic countries, says President

Fundamental national interests should be at the core of all decisions of our state apparatus, said Kazakh President Kassym-Jomart Tokayev, Kazinform News Agency correspondent reports.

Kazakhstan will undoubtedly make its positive contribution to the development of cooperation between the Turkic-speaking countries. Fundamental national interests should be at the core of all decisions of our state apparatus weather domestic or foreign policy, not populism and short-term considerations, said the President.

The Head of State stressed that each decision the state makes should come after a comprehensive analysis of its content and implications.