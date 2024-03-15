Kazakhstan to make its own contribution to coop btw Turkic countries, says President
Fundamental national interests should be at the core of all decisions of our state apparatus, said Kazakh President Kassym-Jomart Tokayev, Kazinform News Agency correspondent reports.
Kazakhstan will undoubtedly make its positive contribution to the development of cooperation between the Turkic-speaking countries. Fundamental national interests should be at the core of all decisions of our state apparatus weather domestic or foreign policy, not populism and short-term considerations, said the President.
The Head of State stressed that each decision the state makes should come after a comprehensive analysis of its content and implications.
It especially relates to the foreign policy sphere as well-documented decisions of international summits with relevant obligations are irrevocable, said Tokayev during the 3rd edition of the Ulttyq Qurultay (National Meeting) meeting with the participation