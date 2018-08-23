Kazakhstan to make textile fibre of PET bottles

TURKESTAN. KAZINFORM Turkestan region has completed construction of the PET bottles recycling and staple fiber plant. About 250 new workplaces will be created as soon as it is put into commission, Kazakh Invest press service reports.

Kazakhstan's Green Technology Industries jointly with its international partner, Hong Kong General Industry And Commerce, provided investments to the project.



The first stage of the project that is washing, drying and disintegrating of PET waste has already been launched, involving 73 people so far. The second stage, staple fiber production line, will be put into commission soon.



As the official statistics read, the country generate about 5-6 million tons of domestic solid waste a year, including about 150,000-200,000 of PET refuse. However, small percentage of waste, only from 3% to 5% according to various estimates, is recycled and processed.



The project is unique, for Kazakhstan for the first time ever will turn PET bottles into staple fiber.



The total cost of the project is USD 20 million.



The plant is expected to manufacture 50,000 tons of end products.