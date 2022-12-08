EN
Trends:
TV AND RADIO COMPLEX OF THE PRESIDENT OF THE RK
  • kz
  • qz
  • ру
  • en
  • 中文
  • ўз
  • ق ز
    • World News
    Incidents
    Kazakhstan
    Politics
    Analytics
    Economy
    About us
    About agency Contacts Advertisement Partners Photo Site map Tags
    15:40, 08 December 2022 | GMT +6

    Kazakhstan to manufacture up to 135 thou cars next year

    None
    ASTANA. KAZINFORM – In 11 months of 2022 over 90 thousand cars were manufactured in Kazakhstan, Kazinform correspondent reports.

    «Last year, up to 80 thousand cars were manufactured. In 11 months of this year over 90 thousand cars were manufactured. In fact, 110 thousand cars will be made by the yearend. The figure is to rise up to 135 thousand next year,» said Kazakh industry and infrastructure development minister Kairbek Usskenbayev.

    He pointed to the high demand for cars in the country.

    «While visiting Almaty, the Head of State launched the construction of three new plants. Three massive Chinese plants are to be opened in 1.5 years,» added Usskenbayev.


    Tags:
    Industry Kazakhstan News
    Currently reading
    More news in our Telegram channel!