Kazakhstan to map out legal policy framework for 2020-2030

NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM - Kazakhstan is planning to develop the legal policy framework for 2020-2030, Minister of Justice Marat Beketayev told an online reporting meeting at the Central Communications Service with the population on Friday, Kazinform correspondent reports.

According to the Minister of Justice, development of the legal policy framework for 2020-2030 is a part of improvements to the core branches of national legislation.

He went on to say that the adoption of the draft Administrative Procedural Code would be followed by its concept in order to exercise the core provisions and work out a unified practice in its application.

He also added that the road map aimed at the main provisions of the Administrative Procedural Code is being worked on to further the administrative justice institution.

The measures were taken to integrate Government bodies' online databases with the Reference Control Bank of Regulatory Legal Acts that enabled to reduce the time required to send a regulatory legal act to be officially issued from 10 to 1 day.