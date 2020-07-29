Kazakhstan to map out new Strategic Roadmap until Aug 1

NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM – A new Strategic Roadmap encompassing the key guiding principles of the new economic policy is to be mapped out in Kazakhstan by August 1, Kazinform reports.

Addressing the Wednesday press conference at the Central Communications Service, Minister of National Economy Ruslan Dalenov revealed the new edition of the Strategic Roadmap until 2025 would be mapped out until August 1.

Dalenov said the new roadmap highlighting the guidelines would focus on the implementation of the instructions given by President Kassym-Jomart Tokayev earlier.

According to the minister, the main goal of the roadmap is to shape the new structure of the economy based on enhancing its self-sufficiency, effective development of import substitution, targeted attraction of investment, stepping up the country’s export potential and more.

The press conference was dedicated to the measures taken in Kazakhstan to support the national economy and small and medium-sized business.