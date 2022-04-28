EN
    16:42, 28 April 2022

    Kazakhstan to meet its COVID-19 vaccine needs with homemade vaccine - Vice Minister of Health

    None
    None
    NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM – The country will purchase COVID-19 vaccines for the age group of 12-18, Kazinform correspondent reports.

    Kazakhstan has four million doses of anti-COVID-19 vaccines for vaccination and revaccination of the people.

    «500 thousand doses of QazVac vaccine can be produced, which is enough to meet Kazakhstan’s needs for COVID-19 vaccine,» said Aizhan Yessmagambetova, Kazakh Vice Minister of Health.

    Kazakhstan is to use its QazVac vaccine as a booster in half a year.

    «QazVac is used for persons over 18 years old. The vaccine cannot be used for kids. However, it is possible that QazVac vaccine for children will be created as the technology improves. In case vaccines are needed for persons aged 12-18, they will be purchased. But for adults, our vaccine will do,» she said.


