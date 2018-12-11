Kazakhstan to mine 85 tons of gold a year, Nazarbayev

ASTANA. KAZINFORM The country's two giants, Bakyrchik mining enterprise and Sary Arka Copper Processing, are set to reach full production capacity.

"The advanced mining enterprise using the latest equipment and technologies is set to produce 10 tons of gold concentrate at an average a year. Realization of the project will let excavate gold ore within nine years and then embark on underground mining. Its capacity is forecast to reach 2 mln tons of ore a year. It is the unique project that has already mined three tons of gold," director general of the Bakyrchik mining enterprise Yuri Ovchinnikov told the nationwide teleconference as part of the Industrialization Day.



In his turn, Caravan Resources Ltd CEO Kairat Sattylganov said that Sary-Arka Copper Processing Company has launched in the test mode a plant to produce cathode copper at Almaty field in Karaganda region. All the tests works have already been completed. It manufactures 1,000 tons of products. It is planned to create 550 new workplaces. It fully complies with Industry 4.0 requirements and industrialization digitalization program.

The Head of State stressed the need of the existing enterprises.



"Kazakhstan has embarked on a new level of producing 85 tons of gold a year. It is the enormous mark. We probably rank the top ten the worldwide," the President said.