Kazakhstan to name educational grants recipients on Aug 12

ASTANA. KAZINFORM - The list of recipients of educational grants of Kazakhstani universities will be made public on August 12.

Members of the Republican Commission that began its work at the Gumilyov Eurasian National University on Thursday made the decision to publish the list in Kazakhstani mass media.



At the onset of the commission's sitting Yerlan Sagadiyev, Minister of Education and Science of the Republic of Kazakhstan, announced 31,702 educational grants were allotted in 2016 countrywide.



Out of 97,532 potential university students in Kazakhstan, 59,677 will vie for the educational grants. Those include 2,208 holders of the Altyn Belgi mark who are given complete freedom to choose any university.



Out of 59,677 students, 47,342 are with the Kazakh language of instruction and 12,335 - with the Russian language of instruction.



169 winners of international and republican Olympiads, 854 winners of international and republican research and scientific competitions, 948 winners of republican and international sport competitions and nine winner of the Presidential Olympiad will vie for the grants as well.



According to the ministry, 492 orphans, 363 disabled students as well as 1,053 representatives of the Kazakh diaspora abroad are eligible for the educational grants in Kazakhstan.



This year, 12,593 grants are offered for students who will major in Technology and related specialties. Nearly 5,000 grants are up for grabs for future teachers. 2,690 grants are offered for majors related to agriculture and veterinary. Students who plan to study Medicine are offered over 3,000 educational grants this year.