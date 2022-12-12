EN
    13:55, 12 December 2022 | GMT +6

    Kazakhstan to oblige aluminum, copper, lead producers to supply raw materials to domestic market

    ASTANA. KAZINFORM President Kassym-Jomart Tokayev tasked the Government to elaborate legislative measures to influence large producers in regards to non-availability of raw materials on the domestic market, Kazinform reports.

    «Processing enterprises complain about lack of available domestic raw materials on the market. 87% of aluminum, 98.8% of copper and 77% of lead are exported abroad,» he said.

    «The Government must take additional legislative mechanisms to make large producers supply raw materials to the domestic market,» he stressed.


