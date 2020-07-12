Kazakhstan to observe moment of silence on Day of National Mourning

NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM – A moment of silence will be observed on the Day of National Mourning in Kazakhstan on July 13. It will be observed from 12:00 pm Nur-Sultan time countrywide as a tribute to those who died of the coronavirus infection, Kazinform reports.

On July 8 in his televised state-of-the-nation address President Kassym-Jomart Tokayev extended his heartfelt condolences to the families and loved ones of those who died of the coronavirus infection. The Head of State stressed that it is a tragedy for the entire nation and that he has made a decision to declare the July 13 the Day of National Mourning for those who died of the coronavirus infection.

President Tokayev inked the decree to declare the Day of National Mourning for those citizens of the Republic of Kazakhstan who died of the coronavirus infection on July 9.