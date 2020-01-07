EN
What's trending:
TV AND RADIO COMPLEX OF THE PRESIDENT OF THE RK
  • kz
  • qz
  • ру
  • en
  • 中文
  • ўз
  • ق ز
    • World News
    Incidents
    Kazakhstan
    Politics
    Analytics
    Economy
    About us
    About agency Contacts Advertisement Partners Photo Site map Tags
    10:00, 07 January 2020 | GMT +6

    Kazakhstan to observe snow, windstorms and high wind Jan 7

    None
    None
    NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM Atmospheric fronts are set to cause today, January 7, precipitations in the south, snow in the north and northwest with fog, snowstorm and high wind predicted locally, Kazhydromet reports.

    Fog is to blanket Almaty region.

    Zhambyl is also to face locally fog, black ice and ground blizzard.

    Fog and black ice are expected today in Turkestan, Kyzylorda, Kostanay, Karaganda regions.

    Patches of fog are forecast to coat Akmola, Atyrau, West Kazakhstan, Aktobe, North Kazakhstan, Pavlodar, East Kazakhstan, Mangistau regions.



    Tags:
    Regions Weather in Kazakhstan Top Story
    Currently reading
    More news in our Telegram channel!