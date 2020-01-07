Kazakhstan to observe snow, windstorms and high wind Jan 7

NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM Atmospheric fronts are set to cause today, January 7, precipitations in the south, snow in the north and northwest with fog, snowstorm and high wind predicted locally, Kazhydromet reports.

Fog is to blanket Almaty region.

Zhambyl is also to face locally fog, black ice and ground blizzard.

Fog and black ice are expected today in Turkestan, Kyzylorda, Kostanay, Karaganda regions.

Patches of fog are forecast to coat Akmola, Atyrau, West Kazakhstan, Aktobe, North Kazakhstan, Pavlodar, East Kazakhstan, Mangistau regions.