Kazakhstan to offer 3D tours of domestic museums

ASTANA. KAZINFORM – Kazakhstan is going to introduce cutting-edge technologies to popularize and develop its museums, Kazinform correspondent reports.

In a move to popularize the domestic museums, the country is planning to switch them to e-format. Museumgoers will be offered 3D tours of the republican and regional museums in order to increase the number of visits.

Kazakhstan’s Culture and Sports Minister Askhat Oralov revealed on his Telegram channel that the goal is to increase the average attendance rate of domestic museums as well as historical and cultural sites by 30 per cent by 2030.

Minister Oralov also announced plans to introduce new mechanisms to help monetize museums’ activity. Moreover, in his words, there are plans to transform public libraries into multifunctional educational centers.

An application providing access to the Kazakhstan national e-library kazneb.kz has already been developed and launched, according to the minister.