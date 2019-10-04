Kazakhstan to open 10 trade missions abroad in 2019

NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM Kazakhstan plans to open 10 trade missions abroad by the end of the year, according to Prime Minister Askar Mamin’s response to an inquiry of a group of Majilis deputies, Kazinform reports.

According to the PM, the opening of trade missions will let create conditions for the promotion of economic interests of Kazakhstan abroad, ensure protection of Kazakh businessmen’s interests at the foreign markets, assist in organization of exhibitions, promotional activities, presentations and workshops etc. in order to improve the image of domestic non-primary (recycled) goods and services at local level. The trade missions will also assist in studying the demand on goods and services and in elaborating recommendations on expansion and diversification of Kazakhstani exports.

«In this regard, Kazakhstan plans to open 10 trade missions in Russia (Kazan, Moscow, Yekaterinburg), Uzbekistan (Tashkent), China (Urumqi, Beijing), UAE (Ras Al Khaimah), Kyrgyzstan (Bishkek), Azerbaijan (Baku) and in Belarus (Minsk),» an official response of the Head of the Cabinet reads.