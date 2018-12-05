Kazakhstan to open Cyber Security Academy

ASTANA. KAZINFORM "It is planned to open a new academy under the Cyber Shield of Kazakhstan concept to train cyber defense experts," Vice Minister of Defense and Aerospace Industry of Kazakhstan Timur Shaimergenov told Senate deputies on Wednesday.

"Currently, we are studying organizational and legal issues in order to open the academy. Strong companies, including Turkish, Israeli and Russian ones will be attracted to the academy's development. The academy will work on the ground of state and public partnership," he added.



This year the National Industrial Cyber Security Centre was established jointly with Transtelecom Company. Its goal is to ensure cyber security at strategic facilities. The academy will work at the ground of this centre to train specialists for private and quasi-public sectors.