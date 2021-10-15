Kazakhstan to open Denis Ten Figure Skating Academy

NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM Kazakh Culture and Sports Minister Aktoty Raimkulova announced the plans to found the Denis Ten Figure Skating Academy in Almaty, Kazinform reports.

It is planned to unveil the Denis Ten Figure Skating Academy in Almaty with a skating rink.

«In various spheres there are people who defend the country’s honor. There are tens of people, sportsmen who devoted their lives to sports and raised Kazakhstani flag at the international sports competitions. One of such starts is Denis Ten who made every thing possible during his short but bright life to raise the country’s flag at the most prestigious international sports events,» the Minister said.

This issue is being discussed with the mother of Denis Ten. According to her, the bright but short life of Denis Ten sets the pattern to continue his thoughts and efforts. Denis Ten planned to open such an academy.

«That’s why we support this project,» the Minister added.