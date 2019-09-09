EN
TV AND RADIO COMPLEX OF THE PRESIDENT OF THE RK
    19:12, 09 September 2019 | GMT +6

    Kazakhstan to open overseas trade missions

    NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM Kazakhstan will open its representative offices in 7 countries, the press service of the Kazakh Trade and Integration Ministry reports.

    Offices will open in China, Turkey, India, Iran, Uzbekistan, Afghanistan and Czech Republic. Kazakhstan’s trade missions abroad will serve QazTrade overseas offices, the one-stop-shop for exporters. QazTrade is called to become an agent between exporters and state bodies.


    Economy Government of Kazakhstan
