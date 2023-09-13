Kazakhstan to open Silkroad Innovation Hub office

ASTANA. KAZINFORM – A Silkroad Innovation Hub office is set to be opened in Kazakhstan as the country seeks to promote its IT sector, Kazinform correspondent reports.

«The Head of State set the task of bringing the IT-export to up to $1 billion by 2026. Last year, the figure rose 5fold to stand at $334 million. This demonstrates that our digital products are competitive at the international arena. Astana Hub is the only partner of Google for Startups in Central Asia, making Kazakhstan the major regional IT player,» said Bagdat Mussin, the country’s digital development minister.

The minister went on to say that investments in the IT sphere are gradually increasing and that country’s start-ups enter acceleration programs of Silicon Valley.

«Jointly with the Baiterek Holding specific measures aimed at stimulating the implementation of domestic IT products have been developed. On September 15, a Silkroad Innovation Hub office is set to be opened to support and promote startups of the Central Asian member countries and Turkic organizations. The Digital Nomad visa project is to be carried out to attract IT specialists,» added Mussin.

Earlier it was reported that major technology companies will help Kazakhstan train IT personnel.