Kazakhstan to open trade house in Dubai

The Kazakhstan trade house is set to be opened in Dubai next week, Kazinform News Agency correspondent reports.

According to Kazakh Trade and Integration Minister Arman Shakkaliyev, the Kazakhstan trade house is set to be opened within the platform of the QazExpoCongress national company next week.

As the minister said, the platform that serves as a showroom of Kazakhstani goods will for the first time promote engineering, medical and IT services.