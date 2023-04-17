EN
Trends:
TV AND RADIO COMPLEX OF THE PRESIDENT OF THE RK
  • kz
  • qz
  • ру
  • en
  • 中文
  • ўз
  • ق ز
    • World News
    Incidents
    Kazakhstan
    Politics
    Analytics
    Economy
    About us
    About agency Contacts Advertisement Partners Photo Site map Tags
    17:35, 17 April 2023 | GMT +6

    Kazakhstan to open trading house in Afghanistan

    None
    ASTANA. KAZINFORM Kazakhstan-Afghanistan bilateral trade volume reached 1 billion US dollars in 2022, Official Spokesperson of the Kazakh MFA Aibek Smadyarov said at a briefing, Kazinform reports.

    Answering journalists’ questions, Smadyarov said that Kazakhstan plans to open its trading house in Herat. «This was announced during the visit of Minister of Trade Serik Zhumangarin to Kabul,» he noted.

    He added the high potential of Kazakh-Afghan trade-economic cooperation.

    «Our producers and business communities are interested in further expansion of commodity list,» Smadyarov pointed out and added that according to the UN, 40 million people live in Afghanistan today.


    Tags:
    Kazakhstan Foreign policy Afghanistan Diplomacy
    Currently reading
    More news in our Telegram channel!