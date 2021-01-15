Kazakhstan to overhaul social welfare policy

NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM «We have to restart the country’s social welfare policy. The Government should prioritize supporting of the most socially vulnerable groups,» Head of State Kassym-Jomart Tokayev told the 1st session of the Parliament of Kazakhstan of the VII convocation, Kazinform reports.

«The Social Code being developed will give an overall answer to all pressing issues of this important sector,» the Head of State noted.