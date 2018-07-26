Kazakhstan to partake in 2018 Junior Eurovision Song Contest

ASTANA. KAZINFORM - The European Broadcasting Union has announced Kazakhstan among the countries to participate in the 2018 Junior Eurovision Song Contest, Kazinform cites 24.kz.

Minsk, the capital of Belarus, will host the contest on November 25. Young musical talents aged 9 to 14 from 19 countries will compete there.

Kazakh TV viewers will have the opportunity to see the singing competition show on Khabar TV Channel, an exclusive broadcaster.

It should be mentioned that starting January 1, 2016, Khabar Agency is an associate member of the European Broadcasting Union. Therefore, it is entitled to conduct national selection and exclusive broadcast of the song contest in Kazakhstan, and nominate a candidate from the country.

Photo: ESCplus