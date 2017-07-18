Kazakhstan to partake in Asian Boxing Championships in Philippines

ASTANA. KAZINFORM The Philippines will host the Asian Junior Boxing Championships this year. Teams from over 20 countries will come to these continental championships, the Asian Boxing Confederation press service reports.

"Recently, we have seen the development of Asian boxing. Even with the upcoming junior championship as an example, it can be noted that there were 98 participants from 13 countries in Shymkent in 2013, and 103 boxers from 14 countries competed in Tashkent in 2015. This year, we expect about 160 athletes," said Bagdaulet Turekhanov, Executive Director of the Asian Boxing Confederation.

According to the continental boxing organization, the teams of Nepal and Saudi Arabia will make their debuts at the upcoming tournament. The leaders of the Asian region, Kazakhstan and Uzbekistan, as well as South Korea, have notified on participation of their full rosters.

The championships will be held in the city of Puerto Princesa from 1st to 7th August .