EN
What's trending:
TV AND RADIO COMPLEX OF THE PRESIDENT OF THE RK
  • kz
  • qz
  • ру
  • en
  • 中文
  • ўз
  • ق ز
    • World News
    Incidents
    Kazakhstan
    Politics
    Analytics
    Economy
    About us
    About agency Contacts Advertisement Partners Photo Site map Tags
    20:33, 23 July 2019 | GMT +6

    Kazakhstan to partake in international military horse racing event in Mongolia

    None
    None
    ULAANBAATAR. KAZINFORM - The ‘Aravt’ international military horse racing event is to take place for the first time in Mongolia between August 3 and 8, Montsame reports.

    Organized in the framework of the International Army Games 2019, the event will have two stages at the General Training Center of the Armed Forces located in Tavan Tolgoi. With the military personnel of China and Zimbabwe as spectators, soldiers of eight countries such as Mongolia, Russia, Kazakhstan, and Kyrgyzstan will be competing in the horse racing event.

    The ‘Aravt’ international military horse racing event is unique for having the military personnel of eight countries race on Mongolian horseback.

    Tags:
    Army News
    Currently reading
    More news in our Telegram channel!