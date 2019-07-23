Kazakhstan to partake in international military horse racing event in Mongolia

ULAANBAATAR. KAZINFORM - The ‘Aravt’ international military horse racing event is to take place for the first time in Mongolia between August 3 and 8, Montsame reports.

Organized in the framework of the International Army Games 2019, the event will have two stages at the General Training Center of the Armed Forces located in Tavan Tolgoi. With the military personnel of China and Zimbabwe as spectators, soldiers of eight countries such as Mongolia, Russia, Kazakhstan, and Kyrgyzstan will be competing in the horse racing event.

The ‘Aravt’ international military horse racing event is unique for having the military personnel of eight countries race on Mongolian horseback.