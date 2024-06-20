Kazakhstan to participate as guest of honor in 8th China-Eurasia Expo

According to Liu Dianxun, director of the Investment Promotion Agency of the Ministry of Commerce (MOC), Kazakhstan is participating in the 8th China-Eurasia Expo as a guest of honor this year. The exhibition is scheduled to be held in Urumqi in China’s western Xinjiang Uygur Autonomous Region (XUAR), Kazinform News Agency conveys.

The current EXPO's motto is "New Opportunities on the Silk Road, New Vitality in Eurasia." Over 1,000 enterprises and companies from 50 countries and regions, as well as 30 provinces, autonomous regions, and centralized cities of the PRC, will participate in the international exhibition. This year, the China-Eurasia Expo will be honoring Kazakhstan, Kyrgyzstan, and Uzbekistan as its guests of honor.

Photo credit: Ruslan Suleymenov/Kazinform

According to the MOC, the EXPO will cover an area of 140,000 square meters with four major exhibition zones covering investment cooperation, international exhibition, special industries, and equipment manufacturing.

Xiong Zhejia, Deputy Secretary-General of the People’s Government of XUAR, stated that the 3rd Forum of Interregional Cooperation between Kazakhstan and China will be held in Urumqi as well. The parties will engage in discussions and negotiations on a range of topics, including foreign trade, agricultural cooperation, e-commerce, digitalization, high technology, and energy.

Photo credit: Ruslan Suleymenov/Kazinform

The predecessor of the China-Eurasia Expo is the Urumqi Foreign Economic Relations and Trade Fair, which was held in Urumqi on an annual basis since 1992 until 2010. Since 2011, the event has been held in the EXPO format.

Rhe China-Eurasia EXPO in 2023 brought together more than 1,300 enterprises from 40 countries and regions, including 25 of the world's top 500 companies.

The current EXPO is being organized by the Ministry of Foreign Affairs, the Ministry of Commerce, the China Council for the Promotion of International Trade, and the People's Government of XUAR.