Kazakhstan to participate in 2024 Global Summit of Women

From May 9 to 11, Deputy Minister of Foreign Affairs of Kazakhstan Nazira Nurbayeva will participate in the 2024 Global Summit of Women in Madrid to be held under the patronage of the Queen Letizia of Spain, Kazinform News Agency quotes Official Spokesperson of the Kazakh MFA Aibek Smadyarov as saying at a briefing today.

According to him, the Global Summit of Women provides a platform for public, private and non-commercial organizations to discuss the prospects of empowerment of women.

The event is expected to discuss the issues of empowering women through the exchange of solutions and strategies developed by women leaders from various countries of the world.