Kazakhstan to participate in international geological conference in Ulaanbaatar

NUR-SULTAN – ULAANBAATAR. KAZINFORM - On the occasion of the 80th anniversary of the establishment of Mongolia’s geological authority, an academic conference on the results of the fourth phase of a joint research project between Mongolia, Russia, China, South Korea, and Kazakhstan titled ‘Geological Structures and Metallogeny of the Northern, Central, and Eastern Asia’ will be held in Ulaanbaatar on August 5-6, Montsame reports

Around 50 researchers from the four countries have been registered to take part in the conference, at which interesting presentations showing contributions of the countries’ researchers to Asian and other regional geological studies.