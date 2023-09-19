Kazakhstan to participate in OIC Ministerial Meeting in Doha

From October 1 to 3, the capital of Qatar will host the VI General Assembly, IX Ministerial Conference on Food Security and Agriculture of the Organization of Islamic Cooperation and II IOFS High-Level Forum. Yerlan Baidaulet, Director General of the Islamic Organization for Food Security, revealed, Kazinform reports.

The IOFS High-Level Forum will feature a number of parallel conferences. One of them will focus on new agricultural technologies, the second one – on development of relations with the civil community in food security issues. The third issue on agenda is development of relations in private sector.

“The IOFS set up a subsidiary structure – the International Islamic Food Processing Association. The event brings together businessmen from 26 countries representing food sector and agriculture of their countries. We have also sent invitations to the corporate and honorary members Kazakhstan, namely 18 domestic food unions,” Yerlan Baidaulet said at a briefing in the Central Communications Office.

In his words, the goal of the High-Level Forum is to unite all the programmes and direct the efforts of the countries towards interaction.