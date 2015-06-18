ASTANA. KAZINFORM - Kazakhstan women's national handball team won the license to participate in the upcoming 2015 World Women's Handball Championship in Denmark, sports.kz.

Team Kazakhstan beat Aussie handball players 32:21 (17:9), thus, winning all three matches of the final qualification tournament in Almaty. They also outplayed Congo (36:24) and Mexico (26:20). Two Denmark's cities - Hering and Kolding were chosen as the venues for the upcoming championship that will be held on December 5-20, 2015.