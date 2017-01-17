Kazakhstan to pay bonuses to medalists of 2017 Winter Universiade

ASTANA. KAZINFORM - Minister of Culture and Sport of the Republic of Kazakhstan Arystanbek Mukhamediuly has revealed the volume of bonuses for Kazakhstani athletes who will haul medals at the forthcoming 2017 Winter Universiade in Almaty city.

The Government believes that bonuses are a great way to encourage our athletes to win at the University Games.



Gold medalists will get a bonus amounting to 4.9 million tenge ($15,000). Winners of silver and bronze medals will get 3.3 million tenge ($10,000) and 1.6 million tenge ($5,000) respectively. Coaches of the medalists will get bonuses as well.



Earlier Minister Mukhamediuly said that Kazakhstan wants to be among top 3 countries in the overall standing at the Universiade. "The composition of national teams has already been approved. 168 athletes in 12 sports coached by 65 specialists are to represent our country at the Universiade," Mukhamediuly noted.



The minister added that Team Kazakhstan added more short track and speed skaters as well as figure skaters to its roster compared to previous years.