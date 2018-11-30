EN
What's trending:
TV AND RADIO COMPLEX OF THE PRESIDENT OF THE RK
  • kz
  • qz
  • ру
  • en
  • 中文
  • ўз
  • ق ز
    • World News
    Incidents
    Kazakhstan
    Politics
    Analytics
    Economy
    About us
    About agency Contacts Advertisement Partners Photo Site map Tags
    14:36, 30 November 2018 | GMT +6

    Kazakhstan to perform at UAE Cultural Festival

    None
    None
    KYZYLORDA. KAZINFORM Tomirirs dance ensemble of Kyzylorda will perform at the International Cultural Festival in the United Arab Emirates, Kazinform reports.

    The festival organized by Sheikh Khalifa Bin Zayed Al Nahyan Foundation is to start on December 1.

    The dance ensemble was founded in 2001. It consists of 30 artists so far. It is the only professional dancing group of the region. It already took part in the international contests before, for example, in 2016 the group participated in the festival in Turkey.

     

     

    Tags:
    Kyzylorda region Culture Kyzylorda Top Story
    Currently reading
    More news in our Telegram channel!