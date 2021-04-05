Kazakhstan to pilot COVID-19 vaccination appointment system

NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM – Kazakhstanis could make a COVID-19 vaccination appointment via eGov mobile, Bagdad Musin, Minister of Digital Development, Innovations, and Aerospace Development of Kazakhstan, said, Kazinform correspondent reports.

According to the minister, Kazakhstani people could book an appointment to get the COVID-19 vaccine via the eGov mobile app, which is to pilot in several cities of the country.