EN
Trends:
TV AND RADIO COMPLEX OF THE PRESIDENT OF THE RK
  • kz
  • qz
  • ру
  • en
  • 中文
  • ўз
  • ق ز
    • World News
    Incidents
    Kazakhstan
    Politics
    Analytics
    Economy
    About us
    About agency Contacts Advertisement Partners Photo Site map Tags
    19:39, 05 April 2021 | GMT +6

    Kazakhstan to pilot COVID-19 vaccination appointment system

    None
    None
    NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM – Kazakhstanis could make a COVID-19 vaccination appointment via eGov mobile, Bagdad Musin, Minister of Digital Development, Innovations, and Aerospace Development of Kazakhstan, said, Kazinform correspondent reports.

    According to the minister, Kazakhstani people could book an appointment to get the COVID-19 vaccine via the eGov mobile app, which is to pilot in several cities of the country.


    Tags:
    COVID-19 Coronavirus in the world Coronavirus
    Currently reading
    More news in our Telegram channel!