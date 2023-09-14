Kazakhstan to pilot election of akims of districts and regional centers on Nov 5

ASTANA. KAZINFORM The election of akims of districts and mayors of regional centers will be held in Kazakhstan Nov 5 in a pilot mode, according to CEC Chairman Nurlan Abdirov, Kazinform reports.

Abdirov said that the maslikhats (local representative body) of 17 regions have compiled a list of 45 districts and regional centers to pilot the election. Three of them are regional centers and 42 are districts. The election of the akims of districts and mayors of regional centers will be held on Sunday, November 5, he noted.

Deputy Chairman of the CEC Konstantin Petrov said that the election of the akims of districts and mayors of regional centers is assigned by the relevant territorial election commission at least 50 days before the date of election set by the maslikhat.

«At yesterday's 17th session, all 17 regional maslikhats set November 5 as the day of election and compiled a list of 45 administrative units. 20 days are given for the nomination of candidates and 25 days more – for their registration. A pre-election agitation campaign will begin immediately after the registration and will last for 24 days,» he added.