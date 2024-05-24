Kazakhstan to plant 15 million trees until 2025

15 million trees will be planted in the cities and villages of Kazakhstan by the end of 2025, as part of fulfillment of the President’s instruction set in 2021. So far, slightly more than 10 million trees have already been planted. Daniyar Turgambayev, Chairman of the Forestry Committee of Ecology Ministry, said it at a briefing in the Central Communications Office.

He said local executive authorities had earlier approved the regional tree and shrub planting plans countrywide. Tree planting days were held this year in all regions as part of Taza Qazaqstan campaign.

The Ministry also works on preservation of state forest fund planning to plant 2 billion trees, mostly Kyzylorda, Turkestan, and Zhambyl regions.