Kazakhstan to play friendlies vs Ukraine, Belarus ahead of IIHF Hockey World Championship

ASTANA. KAZINFORM - The Kazakh hockey national team is set to play friendlies against Ukraine and Belarus, Kazinform has learnt from Sports.kz.

On December 11, the Kazakh squad will travel to Kiev to play two matches. Both friendlies against the Ukrainian hockey players will take place at the Terminal Arena at 7:00 p.m. on December 12 and 13. The friendlies against Belarus are scheduled to be held on December 15 and 16 in Molodechno and Minsk, respectively.



As a reminder, the 2018 IIHF Ice Hockey World Championship is expected to be held in Budapest, Hungary on April 22-28, 2018. Kazakhstan will clash with Slovenia, Great Britain, Hungary, Poland and Italy in Division A.